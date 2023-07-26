Tyler Freeman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has six doubles and six walks while hitting .293.
  • Freeman has gotten a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (28.0%).
  • In 25 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.364 AVG .238
.447 OBP .267
.455 SLG .310
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
3/5 K/BB 9/1
2 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Marsh (0-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
