Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Gabriel Arias (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .188 with five doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
- In 40.0% of his 55 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (7.3%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 55 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.143
|AVG
|.230
|.268
|OBP
|.321
|.186
|SLG
|.419
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|28/12
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 35th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
