The Chicago White Sox versus Cleveland Guardians game on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Andrew Benintendi and Steven Kwan.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 79 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Guardians' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 428 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.266 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee (6-2) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Phillies W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away - Lucas Giolito 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Framber Valdez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.