How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 27
The Chicago White Sox versus Cleveland Guardians game on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Andrew Benintendi and Steven Kwan.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|White Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Guardians Player Props
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 79 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The Guardians' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Cleveland has scored 428 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.266 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee (6-2) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Framber Valdez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.