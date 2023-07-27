Dylan Cease will take the hill for the Chicago White Sox (41-62) on Thursday, July 27 against the Cleveland Guardians (51-51), who will answer with Tanner Bibee. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (-110). An 8-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.04 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (6-2, 3.04 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have gone 20-18 (winning 52.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those games.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 17-24 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

