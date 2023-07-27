Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on July 27, 2023
Player prop betting options for Luis Robert, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 112 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .289/.360/.499 on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|9
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 111 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .271/.344/.372 on the year.
- Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Cease Stats
- The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Cease has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.04), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Braves
|Jul. 16
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|11
|5
|5
|8
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|at Angels
|Jun. 26
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|10
|0
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Robert Stats
- Robert has collected 104 hits with 27 doubles, 28 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .269/.323/.557 so far this season.
- Robert will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has collected 103 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .284/.348/.372 slash line so far this season.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
