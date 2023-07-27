Thursday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (41-62) and the Cleveland Guardians (51-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 27.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (4-3) for the White Sox and Tanner Bibee (6-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.

The Guardians have been victorious in 17, or 41.5%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won 17 of 41 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (428 total, 4.2 per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule