Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 27
Thursday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (41-62) and the Cleveland Guardians (51-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 27.
The probable starters are Dylan Cease (4-3) for the White Sox and Tanner Bibee (6-2) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|White Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Guardians Player Props
|White Sox vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Guardians
|White Sox vs Guardians Odds
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.
- The Guardians have been victorious in 17, or 41.5%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cleveland has won 17 of 41 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (428 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
|July 23
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Lucas Giolito
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Gavin Williams vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Framber Valdez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.