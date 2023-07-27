Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Naylor -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (104) this season while batting .305 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (35.2%).
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Naylor has an RBI in 40 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (31 of 91), with two or more runs eight times (8.8%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.305
|AVG
|.305
|.342
|OBP
|.347
|.475
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|45
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.04), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
