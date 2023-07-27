Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .271 with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 69 of 100 games this year (69.0%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (31.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 100), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.0% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this year (52.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.264
|AVG
|.279
|.354
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.378
|16
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|22
|32/27
|K/BB
|19/17
|7
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Cease (4-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 35th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.