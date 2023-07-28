Touki Toussaint gets the nod for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 59.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (31-21).

Cleveland has a record of 31-21 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.6% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 102 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-54-4).

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 24-27 21-16 31-35 35-30 17-21

