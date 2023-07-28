The Chicago White Sox will look to Jake Burger for continued offensive production when they take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (79).

Cleveland is 25th in MLB, slugging .387.

The Guardians are 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (434 total runs).

The Guardians are 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

Guardians hitters strike out 6.9 times per game, the lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Xzavion Curry (3-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.