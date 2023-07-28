How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
The Chicago White Sox will look to Jake Burger for continued offensive production when they take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (79).
- Cleveland is 25th in MLB, slugging .387.
- The Guardians are 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- Cleveland has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (434 total runs).
- The Guardians are 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- Guardians hitters strike out 6.9 times per game, the lowest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.265).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Xzavion Curry (3-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Touki Toussaint
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Cristian Javier
