Xzavion Curry will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) on Friday, July 28 versus the Chicago White Sox (41-63), who will answer with Touki Toussaint. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-135). A 10-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-0, 2.98 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (0-3, 4.06 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 31, or 59.6%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 19-18 (winning 51.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Guardians went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (32.3%) in those games.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 11-23 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+105)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

