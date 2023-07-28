On Friday, Josh Bell (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .239 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 60 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (11.8%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.8% of his games this season, Bell has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 93 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .240 AVG .237 .314 OBP .339 .371 SLG .423 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 40/24 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings