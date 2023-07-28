Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the White Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland with 106 hits, batting .307 this season with 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 16th in slugging.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

In 15.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has had an RBI in 41 games this year (44.6%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .305 AVG .310 .342 OBP .354 .475 SLG .542 16 XBH 23 7 HR 8 31 RBI 48 30/12 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings