Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After hitting .276 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.8% of them.
- In 101 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Straw has had at least one RBI in 15.8% of his games this year (16 of 101), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%).
- In 33.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.201
|AVG
|.270
|.267
|OBP
|.340
|.270
|SLG
|.326
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|39/15
|K/BB
|39/18
|2
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.06 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing batters.
