Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Oscar Gonzalez (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the White Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs White Sox
|Guardians vs White Sox Odds
|Guardians vs White Sox Prediction
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .203 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with more than one hit three times (12.5%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.226
|AVG
|.186
|.273
|OBP
|.186
|.290
|SLG
|.302
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without giving up a hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.