Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .722, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has recorded a hit in 70 of 101 games this year (69.3%), including 32 multi-hit games (31.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has an RBI in 23 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 52.5% of his games this year (53 of 101), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.264
|AVG
|.282
|.354
|OBP
|.335
|.365
|SLG
|.388
|16
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|22
|32/27
|K/BB
|19/17
|7
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (0-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without giving up a hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.06 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .184 to his opponents.
