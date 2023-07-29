Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .193.
- In 40.4% of his games this year (23 of 57), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (7.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 57 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.143
|AVG
|.238
|.268
|OBP
|.330
|.186
|SLG
|.425
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|28/12
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, June 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
