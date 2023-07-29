Logan Allen will start for the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET in this third game of a four-game series.

The Guardians have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+115). A 9.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +115 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have put together a 31-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.5% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 19-19 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 103 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-55-4).

The Guardians have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 24-28 21-16 31-36 35-31 17-21

