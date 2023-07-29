Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Touki Toussaint starting for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 79 home runs.

Cleveland ranks 25th in baseball with a .385 slugging percentage.

The Guardians have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).

Cleveland has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (434 total runs).

The Guardians' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Guardians strike out the least in MLB, averaging 6.9 per game.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Allen enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 White Sox - Home - -

