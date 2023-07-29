How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Touki Toussaint starting for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 79 home runs.
- Cleveland ranks 25th in baseball with a .385 slugging percentage.
- The Guardians have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).
- Cleveland has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (434 total runs).
- The Guardians' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out the least in MLB, averaging 6.9 per game.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the majors.
- Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Allen enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Allen will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-0
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Touki Toussaint
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
