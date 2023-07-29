When the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) and Chicago White Sox (42-63) match up at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, July 29, Logan Allen will get the call for the Guardians, while the White Sox will send Touki Toussaint to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 31, or 58.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 21-19 (52.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 15 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

