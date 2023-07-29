Jake Burger takes a three-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (42-63) game versus the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (4-3, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA).

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians' Allen (4-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.39, a 3.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.332.

He has earned a quality start four times in 14 starts this season.

Allen will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Logan Allen vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 439 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 117 home runs, 17th in the league.

The left-hander has faced the White Sox two times this season, allowing them to go 14-for-49 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in 11 2/3 innings.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .182 against him.

Toussaint does not have a quality start so far this season.

Toussaint has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this game.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Touki Toussaint vs. Guardians

He meets a Guardians offense that ranks 24th in the league with 434 total runs scored while batting .252 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .385 slugging percentage (25th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 79 home runs (30th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Toussaint has thrown five innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out four.

