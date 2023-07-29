Saturday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (42-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (4-3) for the Guardians and Touki Toussaint (1-3) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 31 (58.5%) of those contests.

This season Cleveland has won 21 of its 40 games, or 52.5%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 434 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule