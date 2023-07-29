Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (42-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.
The probable starters are Logan Allen (4-3) for the Guardians and Touki Toussaint (1-3) for the White Sox.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 31 (58.5%) of those contests.
- This season Cleveland has won 21 of its 40 games, or 52.5%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 434 (4.2 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier
|August 4
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
