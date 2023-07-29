Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 94 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (11.7%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Bell has driven home a run in 37 games this year (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 20 games this year (21.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .240 AVG .231 .314 OBP .332 .371 SLG .413 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 41/24 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings