The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (109) this season while batting .312 with 40 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Naylor has had a hit in 62 of 93 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (36.6%).

He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has had at least one RBI in 44.1% of his games this year (41 of 93), with more than one RBI 20 times (21.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .305 AVG .320 .342 OBP .362 .475 SLG .552 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 31 RBI 48 30/12 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings