Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the White Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (109) this season while batting .312 with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Naylor has had a hit in 62 of 93 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (36.6%).
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has had at least one RBI in 44.1% of his games this year (41 of 93), with more than one RBI 20 times (21.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.305
|AVG
|.320
|.342
|OBP
|.362
|.475
|SLG
|.552
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|48
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, June 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
