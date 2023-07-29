Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (batting .276 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.8% of those games.
- In 101 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Straw has had at least one RBI in 15.8% of his games this season (16 of 101), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%).
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.201
|AVG
|.270
|.267
|OBP
|.340
|.270
|SLG
|.326
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|39/15
|K/BB
|39/18
|2
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Clevinger (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, June 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
