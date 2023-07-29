Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.374) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (3.9%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.5% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 52.0% of his games this year (53 of 102), with two or more runs 12 times (11.8%).

Home Away 52 GP 50 .264 AVG .278 .354 OBP .333 .365 SLG .383 16 XBH 16 2 HR 2 14 RBI 22 32/27 K/BB 20/18 7 SB 7

