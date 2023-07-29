Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.374) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (3.9%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.5% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 52.0% of his games this year (53 of 102), with two or more runs 12 times (11.8%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.264
|AVG
|.278
|.354
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.383
|16
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|22
|32/27
|K/BB
|20/18
|7
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, June 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
