Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 23, when he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .143 with five doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has recorded a hit in 12 of 38 games this season (31.6%), including three multi-hit games (7.9%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.
- In four games this season (10.5%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 38 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.109
|AVG
|.169
|.146
|OBP
|.194
|.130
|SLG
|.237
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|19/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (4-9) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.44 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
