How to Watch the Fever vs. Storm Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Fever (6-18) will host the Seattle Storm (5-19) after losing four straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Fever vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Fever vs. Storm
- The 81.4 points per game Indiana puts up are only 4.3 fewer points than Seattle allows (85.7).
- Indiana makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).
- The Fever are 2-6 when they shoot better than 46.2% from the field.
- Indiana shoots 32.5% from deep, 4.5% lower than the 37.0% Seattle allows to opponents.
- The Fever are 2-5 when they shoot better than 37.0% from distance.
- Indiana and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Indiana averaging 0.6 more rebounds per game.
Fever Recent Performance
- The Fever have been racking up 79.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.
- Indiana's defense has been less stingy lately, as the team has allowed 86.9 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 85.7 points per game its opponents average this season.
- The Fever's 6.3 made three-pointers per-game average over their last 10 games are less than the 6.4 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a higher percentage of three-point shots made, 33.0% compared to their season-long percentage of 32.5% from beyond the arc.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.