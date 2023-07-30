Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .217 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .193.
- In 40.4% of his games this year (23 of 57), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Arias has driven in a run in four games this year (7.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 57 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.143
|AVG
|.238
|.268
|OBP
|.330
|.186
|SLG
|.425
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|28/12
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kopech (4-9) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
