Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 31-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Cleveland has a 17-9 record (winning 65.4% of its games).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-56-4 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 24-29 21-16 31-37 35-32 17-21

