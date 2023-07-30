Josh Naylor and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 79 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland is 25th in MLB, slugging .384.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (436 total runs).

The Guardians rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Guardians strike out the least in MLB, averaging 6.9 per game.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.54 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Civale has recorded five quality starts this year.

Civale is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 White Sox - Home Xzavion Curry - 8/5/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Michael Kopech

