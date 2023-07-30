The Chicago White Sox (43-63) host the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Aaron Civale (4-2) for the Guardians and Michael Kopech (4-9) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (4-2, 2.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-9, 4.44 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (4-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in eight innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 2.54 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

Civale has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (4-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.44, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.

Kopech is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Kopech is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Michael Kopech vs. Guardians

He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 24th in the league with 436 total runs scored while batting .253 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .384 slugging percentage (25th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 79 home runs (30th in the league).

In seven innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Kopech has a 0 ERA and a 0.429 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .091.

