Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox (43-63) host the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The probable starters are Aaron Civale (4-2) for the Guardians and Michael Kopech (4-9) for the White Sox.
Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (4-2, 2.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-9, 4.44 ERA)
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale
- Civale (4-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in eight innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 2.54 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.
- Civale has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech
- Kopech (4-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.44, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
- Kopech is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the year.
- Kopech is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Michael Kopech vs. Guardians
- He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 24th in the league with 436 total runs scored while batting .253 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .384 slugging percentage (25th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 79 home runs (30th in the league).
- In seven innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Kopech has a 0 ERA and a 0.429 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .091.
