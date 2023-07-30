Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (43-63) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (4-2) for the Guardians and Michael Kopech (4-9) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 54 times and won 31, or 57.4%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 26 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 17-9 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 436 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Guardians Schedule