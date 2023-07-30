Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (43-63) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (4-2) for the Guardians and Michael Kopech (4-9) for the White Sox.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 54 times and won 31, or 57.4%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 26 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 17-9 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored 436 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier
|August 4
|White Sox
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs TBA
|August 5
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Michael Kopech
