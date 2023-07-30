Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .236.

In 64.2% of his 95 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (11.6%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.9% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 45 .240 AVG .232 .314 OBP .330 .371 SLG .409 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 41/24 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings