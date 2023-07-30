Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .236.
  • In 64.2% of his 95 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (11.6%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.9% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 21 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 45
.240 AVG .232
.314 OBP .330
.371 SLG .409
15 XBH 15
4 HR 7
22 RBI 26
39/19 K/BB 41/24
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Kopech (4-9) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.44 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
