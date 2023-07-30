The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland with 110 hits, batting .312 this season with 40 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Naylor enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350.

In 63 of 94 games this season (67.0%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (36.2%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Naylor has had an RBI in 41 games this season (43.6%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (34.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .305 AVG .318 .342 OBP .360 .475 SLG .545 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 31 RBI 48 30/12 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings