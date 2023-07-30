Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- batting .269 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .205 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Gonzalez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.
- Gonzalez has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).
- He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.226
|AVG
|.191
|.273
|OBP
|.191
|.290
|SLG
|.298
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (4-9) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
