Oscar Gonzalez -- batting .269 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .205 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • Gonzalez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.
  • Gonzalez has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
.226 AVG .191
.273 OBP .191
.290 SLG .298
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
8/2 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech (4-9) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.