Oscar Gonzalez -- batting .269 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .205 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Gonzalez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.

Gonzalez has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).

He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .226 AVG .191 .273 OBP .191 .290 SLG .298 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 0

