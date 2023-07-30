Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .725, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.
- In 68.9% of his games this year (71 of 103), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (32.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 103), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has driven home a run in 23 games this year (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 53 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.264
|AVG
|.286
|.354
|OBP
|.340
|.365
|SLG
|.390
|16
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|22
|32/27
|K/BB
|20/18
|7
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (4-9) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.44, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
