Guardians vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (59-47) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (53-53) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are J.P. France (6-3) for the Astros and Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The past 10 Guardians games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been a moneyline underdog of -175 or longer three times, losing every contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (441 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Guardians have the fifth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|W 5-0
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier
|August 4
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|August 5
|White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|August 6
|White Sox
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs TBA
