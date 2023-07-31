Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (59-47) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (53-53) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are J.P. France (6-3) for the Astros and Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Guardians games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has been a moneyline underdog of -175 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (441 total, 4.2 per game).

The Guardians have the fifth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule