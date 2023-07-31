The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+155). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. Cleveland and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 9.5.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of its 105 opportunities.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 25-29 22-16 31-37 36-32 17-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.