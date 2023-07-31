The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will play on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 82 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 25th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 441 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 732 as a team.

Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Cleveland has the fifth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7, when he threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

Syndergaard has made seven starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 7/30/2023 White Sox W 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox - Home Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard -

