How to Watch the Guardians vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will play on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 82 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 25th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored 441 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 732 as a team.
- Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Cleveland has the fifth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7, when he threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.
- Syndergaard has made seven starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-0
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Touki Toussaint
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-2
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.