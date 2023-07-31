The Houston Astros (59-47) host the Cleveland Guardians (53-53) to open a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Monday. The Astros are coming off a series defeat to the Rays, and the Guardians a series split with the White Sox.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (6-3) against the Guardians and Noah Syndergaard (1-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (6-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 7.16 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7, when he tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.

Syndergaard has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Syndergaard is trying to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France (6-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.87 and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in 14 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

France will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 441 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 82 home runs, 30th in the league.

The Guardians have gone 7-for-23 with a double and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.