Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Bell (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .233 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 63.5% of his 96 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has an RBI in 37 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21.9% of his games this year (21 of 96), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.1%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.240
|AVG
|.226
|.314
|OBP
|.323
|.371
|SLG
|.399
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|41/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- France (6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
