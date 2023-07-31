On Monday, Josh Bell (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .233 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks.

In 63.5% of his 96 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has an RBI in 37 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21.9% of his games this year (21 of 96), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.1%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .240 AVG .226 .314 OBP .323 .371 SLG .399 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 41/24 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings