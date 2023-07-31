The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (111) this season while batting .311 with 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 14th in slugging.

Naylor will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 64 of 95 games this year (67.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (35.8%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Naylor has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this year (41 of 95), with two or more RBI 20 times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 33.7% of his games this year (32 of 95), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .305 AVG .317 .342 OBP .358 .475 SLG .539 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 31 RBI 48 30/12 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings