On Monday, Myles Straw (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
  • In 58.3% of his games this year (60 of 103), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not homered in his 103 games this season.
  • Straw has picked up an RBI in 15.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 2.9% of his games.
  • He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 53
.201 AVG .264
.267 OBP .333
.270 SLG .319
9 XBH 9
0 HR 0
10 RBI 9
39/15 K/BB 39/18
2 SB 10

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
