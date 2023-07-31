Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Oscar Gonzalez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Gonzalez has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 26 games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.226
|AVG
|.184
|.273
|OBP
|.200
|.290
|SLG
|.286
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- France (6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.87 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
