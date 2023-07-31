The Cleveland Guardians and Oscar Gonzalez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Gonzalez has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 26 games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .226 AVG .184 .273 OBP .200 .290 SLG .286 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

