Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Kwan has had a hit in 72 of 104 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits 34 times (32.7%).
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 104), and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.264
|AVG
|.290
|.354
|OBP
|.346
|.365
|SLG
|.410
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|23
|32/27
|K/BB
|20/19
|7
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- France (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
