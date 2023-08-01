Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Astros.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .209 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- In 42.4% of his 59 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in four games this year (6.8%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In four games this year (6.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 59 games (22.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.143
|AVG
|.261
|.268
|OBP
|.343
|.186
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|28/12
|K/BB
|29/11
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
