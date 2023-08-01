The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +165 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 17, or 40.5%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +165 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 45 of 106 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 25-30 22-16 31-38 36-33 17-21

