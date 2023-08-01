How to Watch the Guardians vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.
Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 82 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The Guardians' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Cleveland has scored 444 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.276 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Gavin Williams (1-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in four scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Williams has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- In seven appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-0
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Touki Toussaint
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-2
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|-
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
