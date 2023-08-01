Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 82 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Guardians' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 444 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.276 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Gavin Williams (1-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in four scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Williams has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 7/30/2023 White Sox W 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox - Home Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard - 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu

