Framber Valdez will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (60-47) on Tuesday, August 1 versus the Cleveland Guardians (53-54), who will counter with Gavin Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Guardians have +150 odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 41, or 58.6%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 19-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (67.9% winning percentage).

Houston has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Guardians have won in 17, or 40.5%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+250) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

